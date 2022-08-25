Snowball (SNOB) Hits Market Cap of $176,986.41

Snowball (SNOB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Snowball has a market cap of $176,986.41 and $82.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 7% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00766251 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016025 BTC.
Snowball Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,734,467 coins and its circulating supply is 5,144,751 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Snowball Coin Trading
