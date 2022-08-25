Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNOW. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.17.

Snowflake Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $159.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.70. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 31.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

