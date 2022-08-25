Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $220.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.94% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNOW. Truist Financial cut their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.17.
Snowflake Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of SNOW opened at $159.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.59 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.05 and a 200-day moving average of $180.70. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
