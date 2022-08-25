Soda Coin Market Cap Hits $12.85 Million (SOC)

Soda Coin (SOC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Soda Coin has a total market capitalization of $12.85 million and approximately $411,863.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soda Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,608.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003782 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00129520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033043 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00077292 BTC.

Soda Coin Coin Profile

Soda Coin (SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng.

Buying and Selling Soda Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soda Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soda Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

