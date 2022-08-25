Solana Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $959.24 Million (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. Solana has a total market capitalization of $12.58 billion and approximately $959.24 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.02 or 0.00166269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Solana has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,665.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004663 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003778 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00129250 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033322 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00077272 BTC.
About Solana
Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 511,616,946 coins and its circulating supply is 349,250,280 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Solana is solana.com. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs.
Solana Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.