Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Shares Down 18.3%

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating) shares dropped 18.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 17,818,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 546% from the average daily volume of 2,757,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.

Solar Integrated Roofing Company Profile

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. operates as an integrated, single-source solar power, HVAC, and roofing systems installation company. It provides various solutions, including sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup, and electric vehicle charging stations to roofing, HVAC, and related electrical contracting work.

