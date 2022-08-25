Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CEO Sells $1,720,000.00 in Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 250,000 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,465,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Solid Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $7.06 on Thursday. Solid Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Solid Power by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Solid Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Solid Power by 28.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Solid Power Company Profile

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.