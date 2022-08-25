Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.66

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as high as $0.85. Soligenix shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 112,613 shares traded.

Soligenix Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soligenix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 127.6% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 45.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 54.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

