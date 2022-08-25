SORA Validator Token Price Reaches $0.12 (VAL)

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. SORA Validator Token has a market cap of $49,890.63 and $188,002.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,592.49 or 0.99995819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00059459 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00026330 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001322 BTC.

About SORA Validator Token

SORA Validator Token (CRYPTO:VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org. The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor.

Buying and Selling SORA Validator Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SORA Validator Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SORA Validator Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SORA Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

