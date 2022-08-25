South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 193 ($2.33) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 325 ($3.93) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South32 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.60.

Shares of SOUHY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.08. 45,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,017. South32 has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

