SpaceChain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,209.00 (SPC)

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One SpaceChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $7,209.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SpaceChain has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- VIP Token (VIP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Denarius (D) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000401 BTC.
- Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Incube Chain (ICB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- CrazyMiner (PWR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Basilisk (BSX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About SpaceChain
SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. SpaceChain’s total supply is 391,259,213 coins and its circulating supply is 307,182,730 coins. The Reddit community for SpaceChain is https://reddit.com/r/spacechain. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
SpaceChain Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
