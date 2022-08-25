SparksPay Achieves Market Cap of $30,420.87 (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $30,420.87 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000310 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000292 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,591,867 coins and its circulating supply is 11,709,819 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SparksPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

