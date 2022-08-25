Spartan Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 400,000 Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTOU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTOU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,000. Legato Merger Corp. II accounts for about 0.8% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGTOU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,523,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,523,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Get Legato Merger Corp. II alerts:

Legato Merger Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGTOU remained flat at $10.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Legato Merger Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

Legato Merger Corp. II Profile

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legato Merger Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legato Merger Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.