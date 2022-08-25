Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $4.27 Million in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 349,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,000. Goal Acquisitions makes up 0.7% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of Goal Acquisitions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Goal Acquisitions by 33.8% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,710,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 432,138 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Goal Acquisitions by 1,019.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 838,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 763,283 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Goal Acquisitions by 35.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 769,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $7,125,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Goal Acquisitions by 5.9% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Goal Acquisitions Price Performance

Goal Acquisitions stock remained flat at $9.85 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,457. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

Goal Acquisitions Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

