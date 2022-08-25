SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.28. 337,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 345,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,763,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,383,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $720,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.