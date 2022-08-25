SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.48

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.48 and last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 634015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average is $35.06.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 608.8% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 22,746 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.