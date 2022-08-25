SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Purchased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 79,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,586.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,795,000 after buying an additional 1,361,463 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 22,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,152. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30.

