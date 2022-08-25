SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 180,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,385 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 578,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 34,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 35,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,229. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average of $48.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

