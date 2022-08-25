SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 712,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 23,723 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $1,171,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,825,000 after acquiring an additional 63,944 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $128.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.81. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $113.22 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

