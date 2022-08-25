Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.17. Spine Injury Solutions shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 112,363 shares.

Spine Injury Solutions Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures.

Further Reading

