Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Realty Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.79%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

