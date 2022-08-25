Splintershards Hits Market Cap of $46.45 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Splintershards has a market cap of $46.45 million and $1.61 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.0578 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000614 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00025481 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00078146 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000497 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bogged (BOG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001373 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 904,338,547 coins and its circulating supply is 803,646,720 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Buying and Selling Splintershards

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

