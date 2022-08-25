Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Loop Capital

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.04% from the stock’s current price.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Splunk from $143.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Splunk Stock Down 9.4 %

Splunk stock traded down $10.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,843. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average is $112.68. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Splunk has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 179.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

