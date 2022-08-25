Spores Network Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (SPO)

Spores Network (SPO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Spores Network has a total market cap of $503,396.76 and approximately $116,515.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spores Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spores Network has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00763315 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016013 BTC.
Spores Network Coin Profile
Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,302,432 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Spores Network
