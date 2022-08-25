Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAFGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.97), Fidelity Earnings reports. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%.

Staffing 360 Solutions Price Performance

Staffing 360 Solutions stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Staffing 360 Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Greenridge Global cut their target price on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

