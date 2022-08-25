Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.97 EPS

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAFGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.97), Fidelity Earnings reports. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Staffing 360 Solutions stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Greenridge Global cut their target price on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

Earnings History for Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)

