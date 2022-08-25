Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills Sells 6,045 Shares

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $234,243.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 674,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,145,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 0.7 %

Standard Motor Products stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $849.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.35. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $55.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.98.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 532.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners began coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

