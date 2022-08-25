Stanley Tang Sells 3,954 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $252,225.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,669.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.12. 3,739,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,978,249. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.18. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average is $83.42.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,342,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.