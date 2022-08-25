Starfox Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Starfox Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Starfox Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.66% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 36,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,958,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 326,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of KORP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.56. The company had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78.

