Starfox Financial Services LLC Takes $9.29 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Starfox Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,292,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Starfox Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 414.5% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 225.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,024,000 after purchasing an additional 721,920 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.67. The company had a trading volume of 877,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,453,111. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.15 and its 200-day moving average is $122.08. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $155.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

