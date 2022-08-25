Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 32,411 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 31% compared to the average daily volume of 24,738 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,050,218. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a twelve month low of $42.88 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,880 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Newmont by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

