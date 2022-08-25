Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stockland in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Stockland Price Performance

Shares of STKAF opened at $2.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. Stockland has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

Stockland Company Profile

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

