StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.9 %
ADMP opened at $0.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.48.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals
About Adamis Pharmaceuticals
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.
