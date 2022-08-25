StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Community Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

TCFC opened at $37.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.99 million for the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 33.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 129.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 57,364 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Community Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 82.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 11.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

