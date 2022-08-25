StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

MIXT stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $171.47 million, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.88.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 190,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $76,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,744,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 555,225 shares of company stock worth $218,444 and have sold 40,381 shares worth $13,016. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 130.0% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 324,568 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 34.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter valued at $175,000.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Further Reading

