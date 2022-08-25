StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Sanderson Farms Price Performance

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $204.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $175.82 and a 52 week high of $221.63.

Institutional Trading of Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $7.58. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 43.58%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 46.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 60.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 861,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,726,000 after purchasing an additional 325,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,995,000 after acquiring an additional 266,766 shares during the period. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 456,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,158,000 after acquiring an additional 180,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 181.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,005,000 after acquiring an additional 176,637 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 533,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

