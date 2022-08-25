StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Orion Energy Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems Trading Up 6.9 %

OESX stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 million, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 292,333 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,158,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 219,759 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 290,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 58,984 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 440,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 210,175 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

(Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.