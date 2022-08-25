StockNews.com Upgrades LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Strong-Buy

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 7,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,484. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. LCNB has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $181.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.76.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. LCNB had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LCNB by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LCNB in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LCNB in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in LCNB in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

