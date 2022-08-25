StockNews.com Upgrades M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to Hold

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTB. Citigroup upped their target price on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $184.34. The company had a trading volume of 521,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,298. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.28. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total value of $198,271.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at $692,439.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,381 shares of company stock worth $5,713,773. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $982,517,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,533,000 after buying an additional 1,460,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 90.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,241,000 after buying an additional 1,428,141 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 97.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,359,000 after buying an additional 974,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after buying an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

