StormX (STMX) Price Tops $0.0085 on Major Exchanges

StormX (STMX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One StormX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. StormX has a market capitalization of $85.49 million and $21.60 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StormX has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,675.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003799 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00129184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033609 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00077519 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

STMX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com.

StormX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

