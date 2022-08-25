StrongHands Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 94.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. StrongHands has a market cap of $50,505.97 and approximately $1.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,915,708,076 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.