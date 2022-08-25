Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMOGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.93.

SUMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $48,443.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,259,179 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,598.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,355 shares of company stock valued at $982,008. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth $76,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUMO stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $958.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

