SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SPWR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SunPower to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.19.

SunPower Stock Up 3.5 %

SPWR opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $125,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in SunPower by 19.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 66.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 20.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

