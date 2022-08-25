SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
SPWR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SunPower to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.19.
SunPower Stock Up 3.5 %
SPWR opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $125,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in SunPower by 19.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 66.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 20.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
