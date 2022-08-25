Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.92. 141,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 373,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
