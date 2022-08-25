SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Market Cap Hits $928,829.45

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $928,829.45 and $21.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002139 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00771819 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016222 BTC.
About SuperLauncher
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,758,737 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.
Buying and Selling SuperLauncher
