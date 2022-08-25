SVB Leerink Boosts Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $75.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AXSM. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $66.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.92. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 26.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 59.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.