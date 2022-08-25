Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the July 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SVNLY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

