Swerve (SWRV) Market Cap Reaches $2.83 Million

Swerve (SWRV) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, Swerve has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000757 BTC on exchanges. Swerve has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $3.51 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,497.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00128948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033543 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00076671 BTC.

About Swerve

SWRV is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,596,187 coins and its circulating supply is 17,376,261 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swerve Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

