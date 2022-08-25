SYL Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (SYL)

SYL (SYL) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. SYL has a total market capitalization of $7.25 million and approximately $32,265.00 worth of SYL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SYL has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SYL alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,693.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00129395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033224 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00077334 BTC.

SYL Profile

SYL (SYL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 30th, 2021. SYL’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,000,000 coins. SYL’s official Twitter account is @XSL_Labs.

SYL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The SYL will be the utility token of the Pulsar distributed network, a project on decentralized identity & data privacy. It will be necessary for the creation of an SDI, for the execution of Smart Contracts and will be usable within the ecosystem to access the various services that will be offered within SYL Library. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.