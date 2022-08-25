Synectics (LON:SNX) Trading 0.9% Higher

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 118.50 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.43). 25,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 10,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.42).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Synectics alerts:

Synectics Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company has a market capitalization of £21.64 million and a PE ratio of 3,950.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 108.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 111.07.

Synectics Company Profile

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.